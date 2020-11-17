YORK BEACH, Maine - Pat (Chesmore) Basinger, of York Beach, Maine (previously of Hopkinton, Mass.) transitioned to her new life Thursday, November 12, 2020, very quietly and gently, in the company of her daughters. To know Pat was to know the essence of her spirit and what she loved: Her family, hosting the holidays, Long Sands Beach, her many dogs (who took second place only to her grandchildren and great grandchildren), Disney trips with the kids, playing Skip-Bo with anyone who would play, caring for her elderly friends, traveling across the US and Europe with friends, and opening her home to dozens of young men and women from other countries that came to the Seacoast for work. She made everyone feel welcome and loved. Pat had a gift for long-term, close-knit, enduring and meaningful relationships with people; it was her superpower.
Pat was born September 22, 1942 to Arthur and Marie (Lena) Chesmore. Pat graduated from Marian High School in Framingham, Ma and attended Georgetown Visitation Prep School in Washington DC. Shortly after graduation, she began working at Raytheon, where she would make life-long friendships as well as meet her future husband Donald Basinger.
Pat fell in love with the Southern coast of Maine during annual summer vacations. By the time her girls graduated High School she would find herself residing year-round in her own cottage across from the beach that had captured her heart. Her daily walks with dogs were a fixture on Long Sands year round. She loved working for the Cutty Sark Motel and the Lynwood Inn, and formed many lasting friendships with the guests that would return year after year.
Pat is survived by her daughters Cynthia McLin-Vokey (David) of South Berwick, Maine and Ann Peterson (Bill), of Cape Neddick, Maine. Proud and loving grandmother to Brandi Brockett, Thomas and Kelly McLin, Cori Peterson, Jessica Williams, Eric, Kyle and Ryan Vokey, and their families. The highlights of her life were her great grandchildren Colby, Camden, Cayleigh, Emitt, and Leighton. Pat also leaves two brothers, Arthur (Nev.) and Leonard (Calif.).
Arrangements are in the care of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wentworth Hospice or to your local Animal Rescue. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
