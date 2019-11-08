|
BARRINGTON - Patricia A. Jackson, 54, of Barrington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born on August 25, 1965, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Elsie Jackson.
She was currently employed at the IHOP Restaurant in Newington.
Survivors include her two sons, John Pond (Brittany Heller) of Gorham, Maine, and Jacob Moghab of Barrington; and her sister, Laura Jackson of Philadelphia, Pa.
SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. www.kidney.org/donation?promo=MTL000127. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019