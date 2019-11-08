Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
Patricia Jackson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
View Map

Patricia A. Jackson


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Jackson Obituary
BARRINGTON - Patricia A. Jackson, 54, of Barrington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born on August 25, 1965, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Elsie Jackson.

She was currently employed at the IHOP Restaurant in Newington.

Survivors include her two sons, John Pond (Brittany Heller) of Gorham, Maine, and Jacob Moghab of Barrington; and her sister, Laura Jackson of Philadelphia, Pa.

SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. www.kidney.org/donation?promo=MTL000127. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home-Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now