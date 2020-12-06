1/1
Patricia Abbott Peck
YORK, Maine - Patricia Abbott Peck, long-time co-owner of The Goldenrod and resident of York, Maine, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the age of 87.

Pat was the daughter of the late Harvey and Hazel Abbott, both originally of Lowell, Mass. She grew up in Arlington, Mass. and summered with her family in Cape Neddick, Maine.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, James Peck, as well as by her twin sister, Sheila Waldman, and their elder sister, Ann DeLorey.

Pat is survived by her six children, Catherine Carew and her husband Martin Carew of Ft. Pierce, Fla., James Peck of Stuart, Fla., Charles Peck and his wife Kim Peck, who is in every respect a true daughter to Pat, of York, Maine, Stephen Peck and his wife Lisa Puccio of Ypsilanti, Mich., David Peck of York, Maine, and Cindy Moloney and her husband Mike Moloney of South Berwick, Maine. The loss of Pat is also felt by her loving grandchildren, James and Libby Peck, Teressa, Minnie, and Maggie Peck, Caileb Stanley and Alivia King, and Catie and Annie Moloney. Pat also leaves a great-grandson, Paul Matthew Peck.

Though trained as a music teacher, specializing in the violin, Pat found her life's calling at The Goldenrod, where she met her future husband, Jim. Together they mentored and inspired generations of young workers who learned how to do things "The Goldenrod Way."

Pat lived her life to the fullest, always with a twinkle in her eye. If you tried to pull one over on her, you could be sure to hear her say, with a smile, "Watch out! I don't get mad, I get even!" She enjoyed the routine of summers in York Beach followed by winters in Stuart, Fla., where Pat loved to play golf and go out to eat. She also loved visits from her grandchildren.

For the last few years of her life, Pat was cared for by the loving and caring staff of Durgin Pines in Kittery, Maine, to whom the family extends our deepest appreciation. Under the most challenging of circumstances, they were loving and attentive to Pat's needs in her final days.

With respect to the safety of Pat's loved ones, a family graveside service was held on Nov. 28.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Pat's name at act.alz.org or mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine assisted with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
