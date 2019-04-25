|
HAMPTON - Patricia Ann "Pat" Galvin, 88, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Pat was born in Somerville, Mass., on March 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Joseph Henricks Baxter and Mary Muriel (MacInnis) Baxter.
Pat grew up in Arlington, Mass., and graduated from Arlington High School. She married Walter 'Tim" Galvin and raised their six children in Arlington before moving to Billerica. Initially, Pat was a stay at home mom until entering the workforce, where she worked in retail until her retirement. Upon her retirement, Pat and Tim enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach, and making memories with their children and grandchildren.
Pat shared 58 years of marriage with her beloved late husband, Tim, who predeceased her in 2009.
She is survived by her four sons, David and his wife Margaret of Winchester, Mass., John and his wife Ellen of Hampton, Timothy of Hampton and Joseph and his wife Laura of Hampton; her two daughters, Susan (Galvin) Ahern of Hampton and Sandra Galvin of Hampton; her sister, Betty McDonald of Hampton and her brother, Daniel Baxter of Florida. She also leaves behind her nine grandchildren, Sara Patterson, Tara Galvin, Katherine Griffin, Emily Patterson, Elizabeth Galvin, Erin Galvin Reposa, Jennifer Ahern, Andrew Galvin and Abigail Galvin as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Constance (Baxter) Pardee, Ethel (Baxter) White, Josephine (Baxter) Duggan and son-in-law Rick Ahern.
Patricia will always be remembered for her kindness, love for her family, and gentle spirit.
SERVICES: At the family's request all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., Suite 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801 or the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at http://diabetes.org/ . Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Pat's memorial website and sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019