LEBANON, Maine - Patricia Ann "Pat" Keen, of Lebanon, Maine, daughter of the late Oscar and Eva Batchelder from Hampton, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease. Pat was 78.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gerald Keen, her two daughters Susan Barry and Janet Keen, her grandson Christopher Barry and his wife Hannah, nieces and nephews, and beloved life-long friends.

To view a full obituary, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
