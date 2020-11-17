1/2
Patricia Ann Perkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEABROOK - Patricia Ann Perkins, 74, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Newburyport, Mass., on November 27, 1946, a daughter of Corydon F. Perkins, Sr. of Seabrook and the late Alice (Kamon) Perkins. She shared over 31 beautiful years with her life partner, Pearl "Penny" Jacquin of Seabrook.

Patricia was raised in Seabrook and graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1964. She loved to cook and after high school, went to culinary school to further her skills. She had cooked at Lamie's in Hampton, Markey's in Seabrook and also at the Yankee Greyhound Track in Seabrook. In her early 30's, Patricia enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and served her country honorably with the 94th Army Reserve Command of Boston.

Above all else, Patricia enjoyed time spent with family. Known as "Meme" to those that loved her, she particularly treasured time with her grandchildren. She also liked to garden, build furniture, ride her motorcycle and do ceramics.

In addition to her father and Penny, she is survived by her son Matthew Perkins and his partner, Janet Mahoney of Seabrook, her grandchildren, Natalee, Caleb, Trevor, Jarrod, Mason, Damien, Heidi and Tyler and her stepchildren, Matthew Gaudreau and Victoria Zitzelberger, both of Seabrook. She also leaves her sisters, Joyce Addison and Candace Dow of Seabrook and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her mother and her brother, Corydon Perkins, II.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton with burial to follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Patricia's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved