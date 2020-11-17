SEABROOK - Patricia Ann Perkins, 74, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Newburyport, Mass., on November 27, 1946, a daughter of Corydon F. Perkins, Sr. of Seabrook and the late Alice (Kamon) Perkins. She shared over 31 beautiful years with her life partner, Pearl "Penny" Jacquin of Seabrook.
Patricia was raised in Seabrook and graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1964. She loved to cook and after high school, went to culinary school to further her skills. She had cooked at Lamie's in Hampton, Markey's in Seabrook and also at the Yankee Greyhound Track in Seabrook. In her early 30's, Patricia enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and served her country honorably with the 94th Army Reserve Command of Boston.
Above all else, Patricia enjoyed time spent with family. Known as "Meme" to those that loved her, she particularly treasured time with her grandchildren. She also liked to garden, build furniture, ride her motorcycle and do ceramics.
In addition to her father and Penny, she is survived by her son Matthew Perkins and his partner, Janet Mahoney of Seabrook, her grandchildren, Natalee, Caleb, Trevor, Jarrod, Mason, Damien, Heidi and Tyler and her stepchildren, Matthew Gaudreau and Victoria Zitzelberger, both of Seabrook. She also leaves her sisters, Joyce Addison and Candace Dow of Seabrook and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother and her brother, Corydon Perkins, II.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton with burial to follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Patricia's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.