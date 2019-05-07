Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Reverend Patricia Bristow

Obituary Condolences Flowers YORK, Me. - The Reverend Patricia Bristow died at home on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 surrounded by love. A lover of the hymns and old campfire songs, Pat died with a song on her lips and in her heart.



Ordained in the old Maine Conference in 1988, she served as a student pastor of Smyrna Mills from 1986 to 1987. After ordination as a Deacon she was appointed to The United Methodist Church York Ogunquit. There she served from 1988 to 1991 and was ordained Elder in Full Connection while serving at this appointment. Through her years of pastoral appointment Pat also served Friendship UMC, Hampden Highlands, and St. Marks: Kittery. Patricia's years of service to the United Methodist Church were all served in the Great State of Maine. She retired in 2011.



Rev. Bristow believed that ministry was best served in the community. In turn, she encouraged her parishioners to go "outside" the bounds of the building to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Beyond encouraging others to do so, she also modeled this action striving to lead by example.



Rev. Patricia Bristow was also a mother and a grandmother. She leaves a legacy of seven children, five daughters and two sons (Laura Martin, Leonard Perkins, Mark Brown, Margot Slusher, Maryann Sutherland, Rachel Carrico, Elizabeth Carrico).



SERVICES: As Patricia was preparing for her death, she shared with us that she did not desire a funeral but rather a party as she understood that her death was not the ending of her life, rather a transition for the life to come. A celebration of the life of The Reverend Patricia Bristow will be held at the United Methodist Church, York Ogunquit on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be singing, storytelling, feasting, and a tree and bench dedication.



Donations can be made on behalf of her to the Patricia Bristow Camp Mechuwana Fund through the York-Ogunquit United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home of Kittery. Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 7 to May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries