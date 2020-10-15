PEABODY, Mass. - Patricia E. Bent, age 92, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1928 to Ernest Follis and Elizabeth Brown Wall in Hampton Falls, N.H.
Educated in local schools including her last two high school years at Sanborn Seminary for Boys and Girls in Kingston, N.H., and she graduated from UNH in 1949. She then went on to train at The Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, N.H. as a laboratory technician and entered her first job in Baltimore, Md. From there she went to University Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ann Arbor, Mich. and to Syntex in Palo Alto, Calif., where she met and married her boss, Herbert Gottfried who, with her help, was engaged in research for a cure for Schistosomiasis on a study of banana slugs, in 1967.
When he died, she returned to Salt Lake City and from there Birmingham, England and finally to the VA Hospital in Lebanon, N.H. Upon meeting Gardner Bent, a chair manufacturer of Bent Bros. Chairs in Gardner, Mass., they were married. Eventually, after a short stay in Kensington, N.H., she moved to Brooksby in Peabody, Mass., a senior citizens residence where she died.
She leaves her brother and sister-in-law, John and Patricia Wall, sister and brother-in-law, Joan and James Webber, sister-in-law, Paula Wall.
Patricia was also predeceased by her brother, Edward Wall.
Her burial will be a private family affair.
She will be missed by many, especially her favorite niece who took special care of her in her last years.
