DURHAM - Patricia Patterson Herbst, 92, a longtime resident of Durham, N.H., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, while residing with her daughter, Linda Herbst Harding, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Born June 4, 1926, in Perryville, Maryland, she was the second daughter of the late Carolene (Clark) and Henry Patterson.
She graduated from the University of Maryland in 1948 and married Edward John Herbst in 1951. Together they raised three daughters. Initially, Patricia and Edward lived in Towson, Md., close to her sister, Phyllis Patterson Hessler, and their parents. In 1962, the Herbst family moved to Durham, N.H., to allow Edward to expand and run the biochemistry department for the University of New Hampshire. Except for a 10-year return to Perryville from 1992 to 2002, Patricia lived in Durham for the remainder of her life.
She was a microbiologist by training, working as a scientist for Crosse & Blackwell. Later in life she became an educator, encouraging Durham's Oyster River District middle school and high school students to succeed at their studies and broader pursuits in life. But her most notable achievements were raising her family, and becoming an integral member of the communities she loved.
There was no fiercer advocate for family. She led with unlimited love and a huge capacity for forgiveness. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to reach, grow, learn and be successful. She was a committed supporter of her husband's significant scientific and academic pursuits, with a mind that could decipher the complex. She was a woman who laughed easily and was a delight to spend time with. Over the years she made many friends, including members of the congregation of St. George's Church in Durham, where she and her husband were active for nearly six decades. Patricia and a cohort of other church ladies were celebrated for their handcrafted birds, always in demand at the annual Christmas Fair.
In 2002 Patricia and Ed moved to Fitts Farm, an over-55 community in Durham. Here Patricia developed new friendships that had a positive and lasting impact on her life. After Edward's death on August 18, 2010, Patricia became very close with Maija Birzulis and Mary McCrae, both of Durham, and the "Three Musketeers" shared many merry times together. Patricia was an unrelenting, positive presence in the lives of those who knew her.
In addition to her sister Phyllis and sister-in-law Elva Killa, she leaves her three daughters, Linda Herbst Harding, Lisa Herbst Daggett, and Laurie Ellen Herbst; her son-in-law, James W. Daggett; her grandchildren, Josh Harding, Amy Harding Hanlon, Andrew Harding, Alec Harding, Robin Harding and his fiancée Breanna Koprowski, Anne Simmons Daggett, and Lucy Daggett Kelsey, and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and parents; her son-in-law, Richard C.S. Harding, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Carl Hessler.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for early September at St. George's Church in Durham.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019