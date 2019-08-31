|
DURHAM - Patricia Patterson Herbst, 92, a longtime resident of Durham, N.H., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, while residing with her daughter, Linda Herbst Harding, in Plymouth, Mass.
In addition to her sister Phyllis and sister-in-law Elva Killa, she leaves her three daughters, Linda Herbst Harding, Lisa Herbst Daggett, and Laurie Ellen Herbst; her son-in-law, James W. Daggett; her grandchildren, Josh Harding, Amy Harding Hanlon, Andrew Harding, Alec Harding, Robin Harding and his fiancée Breanna Koprowski, Anne Simmons Daggett, and Lucy Daggett Kelsey, and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents; her son-in-law, Richard C.S. Harding, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Carl Hessler.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 1 Park Court, Durham. Burial will take place in the St. George's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019