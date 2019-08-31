Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St. George's Episcopal Church
1 Park Court
Durham, NH
View Map

Patricia Herbst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Herbst Obituary
DURHAM - Patricia Patterson Herbst, 92, a longtime resident of Durham, N.H., passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, while residing with her daughter, Linda Herbst Harding, in Plymouth, Mass.

In addition to her sister Phyllis and sister-in-law Elva Killa, she leaves her three daughters, Linda Herbst Harding, Lisa Herbst Daggett, and Laurie Ellen Herbst; her son-in-law, James W. Daggett; her grandchildren, Josh Harding, Amy Harding Hanlon, Andrew Harding, Alec Harding, Robin Harding and his fiancée Breanna Koprowski, Anne Simmons Daggett, and Lucy Daggett Kelsey, and five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband and parents; her son-in-law, Richard C.S. Harding, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Carl Hessler.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 1 Park Court, Durham. Burial will take place in the St. George's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now