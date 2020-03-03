|
SANFORD, Maine - Patricia J. Howard, 84, of Eliot, Maine, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Greenwood Center following a period of failing health. Born in Chelsea, Mass., on October 6, 1935, she was the daughter of William and Gladys (English) Howard, Jr.
A majority of Pat's life was spent teaching in the Portsmouth, N.H. school system. Pat's other loves were her Catholic faith and her animals especially her Corgis' and Bouvier.
She is survived by her nephews, including William and his wife Arleen of Durham, N.H., Charles of Roxbury, Mass., and Richard of Corona, Calif.
She was predeceased by her brother William formerly of Tewksbury, Mass.
SERVICES: Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 162 Agamenticus Rd., South Berwick, Maine. Visiting hours will be at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in loving memory of Pat's honor to a local animal shelter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020