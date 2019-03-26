|
KITTERY, Maine - Patricia "Trish" Jean Ballentyne, who last resided in Kittery, Maine before her final years at Avita in Wells, Maine, died Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Maldon England on November 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Harry and Gladys Nichols.
Trish earned her degree in radiology from The London Hospital's School of Radiology. She later married Dr. Keith Ballentyne who she had known since grade school. Keith, Trish, and their children immigrated to the US in the mid-sixties for Keith to start a medical practice in Derry, N.H. Trish was a homemaker, taking pride in keeping her family well cared for. They moved to Charlotte, N.C., where they resided until 1993.
Trish was predeceased by her loving husband Keith who passed away in 1994. They enjoyed family time most of all. Traveling and having adventures with their three children, Mark, Debbie, and Alison, with their best memories being as a family at Silver Lake. They were also very social and enjoyed hosting people at their home. Trish and Keith were avid tennis players and skiers. After Keith's sad passing, Trish continued these activities, playing tennis with new friends, skiing with her children and grandchildren, and being social. Trish loved to travel and did extensive trips across the globe, which she enjoyed immensely. Her dog Duffy brought her profound joy and companionship. They spent a lot of their days walking together on trails and beaches. She found great enjoyment in painting, a skill she uncovered in her seventies. Trish will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but especially her children and grandchildren. She was well loved by family, friends, and the staff of Avita who took great care of her in her final years.
Trish leaves behind her son Mark Alistair Ballentyne of Portsmouth, N.H.; daughter Deborah Jane Isherwood of Bristol, R.I.; daughter Alison Gail Ballentyne and son-in-law Gregory Joseph Vorbach of South Berwick, Maine; four grandchildren, Alexis Jean Ballentyne and Patrick Keith Ballentyne, Colin Alistair Vorbach, and Griffin Keith Vorbach; sister Mary Lees of England.
SERVICES: A celebration of Trish's life will be held on May 18, time and place to be announced at a later date. The family has planned a private burial. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019