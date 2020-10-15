1/
Patricia (Taylor) Keaney
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. - Patricia Ann (Taylor) Keaney, 81 of Hampton Beach, N.H., formerly of Millis, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Daughter of Alice (Brazell) and Arthur S. Taylor, wife of the late Frank Keaney, loving mother of Ellen (Richard) Kallman, Ipswich, Christopher Keaney, Hampton Beach, Maura Shoulkin, Wellesley, and Stephen (Danielle) Keaney, Seabrook Beach. Sister of Jayne (Ted) Taraski and the late Arthur and Mary. Grandmother to Elsa Taylor Kallman, Adam Francis Shoulkin, Lilly Frances Kallman and Kyle Marcus Shoulkin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are welcome to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842, Dr. Robert Brown, UMass ALS Cellucci Fund, UMass Medical School, Office of Advancement, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, Mass General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
