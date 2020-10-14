SANFORD, Maine - Patricia Legro, 77, of Sanford, Maine, died suddenly Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Goodall Hospital.
She was born in South Berwick, Maine on Aug. 30, 1943.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Fred Legro of Sanford, Maine; daughter Vicki Silbernagel of Barrington, N.H.; as well as three grandsons.
She was predeceased by her son, Mark Ferland of Berwick, Maine.
SERVICES: A time of Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery Maine. A private family burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
