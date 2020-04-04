|
SOMERSWORTH - Patricia Mildred Vatcher, 86, of Somersworth, died in her sleep at home on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a long period of failing health. She was born on May 10, 1933, in Exeter, to Vinton Leon and Mildred Aida (Connolly) Yeaton.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Vinton "Vinny" Yeaton and her dogs: Heidi, Rusty, and Tess.
Pat attended Robinson Seminary in Exeter, back when the boys and girls went to separate schools. After high school she briefly attended UNH and was active in the Navy WAVES. She was a switchboard operator back when such things existed, having worked for many years at Weiss-Lawrence and then Davidson-Textron in Dover. She also handled corporate travel for Davidson and could find great travel deals.
She was active in the community, having served for a number of years on the Somersworth School Board and was active in the local Republican Party. After she retired, she volunteered her time for many organizations. In addition to hours of service for Frisbie Memorial Hospital, she volunteered her time at N.H. Public TV for many years, especially around the annual fundraising auctions in May, where she was known as "Sister Mary Pat." She judged the Manchester Union Leader spelling bees, volunteered for the American Cancer Society, and judged Christmas light displays in Dover, before they were as elaborate as they can be today.
She was a member of the Dover Jaycettes and "The Group" that continued to meet off and on. She enjoyed being with friends and family, and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and visited Alaska, the United Kingdom, the Desert Southwest, and other places. One of her favorite pastimes was watching the birds while enjoying her morning coffee.
She is survived by her daughters Jo-Ann of Rochester, Dianne West and her husband, Robert, of Rochester, and Toni of Scottsdale, Ariz.; their father, Paul Vatcher of Rochester, four grandchildren: Julia Walsworth and her husband, Michael of Lebanon, Maine; Jacob West of Somersworth; Samuel and his wife, Hannah, of New Durham, Emily Haley and her husband, Anthony of Jacksonville, N.C.; and 7 great-grandchildren (with one in the oven!) and many nephews and nieces.
A private graveside service for family is planned with a celebration of her life anticipated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Tri-City Christian Academy, 150 West High St., Somersworth, NH 03878 or Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, PO Box 808, Hudson, MA 01745.
