Services Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 Patricia Mae Storer

Obituary Condolences Flowers YORK, Maine - Patricia Mae Storer, 81, of Long Sands Road in York, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at York Hospital following a period of failing health. Born on October 2, 1937 in Portsmouth, N.H. to the late Merton B. and Frances H. (Shea) Greeley, she was raised in Portsmouth also in Onset, Massachusetts on Cape Cod.



Pat worked as a waitress for Hank and Fans restaurant in Portsmouth. She also worked at Jack Hassett's music and Hallmark Store in Portsmouth. She met and married her husband Edward W. Storer. She and Ed raised their children on Haley Road in Kittery until 1970 and then to Brave Boat Harbor Road in Kittery Point. After she married she sold AVON for over forty years. She was a well known and loved employee of Frisbees Market. Pat was also a Girl Scout leader for Troop 396. Pat became the historian for American Legion Post #56 for several years.



Pat enjoyed a trip to Spain, several trips to Newport, R.I. to visit her son and his family. She and Kathy traveled a lot together; Montreal, Disney World, Bahamas, and Washington DC. Pat also traveled to Portland to go have nails done, play scrabble or just watch TV and spend the night. They saw Neil Diamond twice, learned to scrapbook, played bingo and also went to Chicken Shoots together.



Pat was predeceased by, siblings; Peggy, Frances, Diane, Denise, and Donald, and Merton "Mickey".



She was like her mom's second husband the late Donald Spaulding; she didn't believe in "step children" they were all the same as the rest. Pat is survived by her children, Marianne A. Storer, Patrick "Mike" Storer, and Kathy M. Blaisdell and her husband Doug; grandchildren Adam (Shelly-Anne) Storer, Joe (Jehan) Storer, Nick (Amber) Storer, Ryan (Danielle) Davis, Danielle "Dani" Davis, Jacob "Jay" Davis, Jennifer (David) Banvillle, Chris (Stephanie) Blaisdell, and Amy (Jalissa) Blaisdell; as well as twenty great-grandchildren ranging from seventeen to two years old.



SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Pats family on June 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine 03904, where a memorial service will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the or a . Care for the Storer family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019