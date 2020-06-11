SEABROOK - Patricia Peabody, 85, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Patricia was born June 14, 1934 in Newburyport, Mass., a daughter of the late Demetrius and Stella (Ladas) Andriotakis.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Paula Hollen of Seabrook, Evelyn Hassett of Texas, Sandi Boyle of Ossipee; her son, Ray Peabody III and his wife Sheryl of Seabrook; her siblings, Louis Andriotakis and his wife Stella of Newburyport, Ted Andriotakis and his wife Ann of Michigan, Catherine Hamilton of Newburyport and Evelyn Amato of Salisbury, Mass. She also leaves her 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her husbands, Patricia was predeceased by her son, Charles Vajgrt, her sister, Mary Scribner and her brothers, John and Charles Andriotakis.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Patricia's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Paula Hollen of Seabrook, Evelyn Hassett of Texas, Sandi Boyle of Ossipee; her son, Ray Peabody III and his wife Sheryl of Seabrook; her siblings, Louis Andriotakis and his wife Stella of Newburyport, Ted Andriotakis and his wife Ann of Michigan, Catherine Hamilton of Newburyport and Evelyn Amato of Salisbury, Mass. She also leaves her 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her husbands, Patricia was predeceased by her son, Charles Vajgrt, her sister, Mary Scribner and her brothers, John and Charles Andriotakis.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Patricia's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.