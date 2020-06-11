Patricia Peabody
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEABROOK - Patricia Peabody, 85, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Patricia was born June 14, 1934 in Newburyport, Mass., a daughter of the late Demetrius and Stella (Ladas) Andriotakis.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Paula Hollen of Seabrook, Evelyn Hassett of Texas, Sandi Boyle of Ossipee; her son, Ray Peabody III and his wife Sheryl of Seabrook; her siblings, Louis Andriotakis and his wife Stella of Newburyport, Ted Andriotakis and his wife Ann of Michigan, Catherine Hamilton of Newburyport and Evelyn Amato of Salisbury, Mass. She also leaves her 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husbands, Patricia was predeceased by her son, Charles Vajgrt, her sister, Mary Scribner and her brothers, John and Charles Andriotakis.

SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Patricia's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved