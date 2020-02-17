|
|
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Patricia (McArdle) Shaw passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with grace and dignity. She was born February 14, 1941 in Lowell, Mass.
Pat attended Lowell High School, was a graduate of Newton College of the Sacred Heart and earned a double Master's Degree from the University of Southern Maine.
Pat resided in Cape Neddick, Maine with her husband of 47 years Brian Shaw. Pat was a committed art teacher at Portsmouth High School for 35 years.
Patsy, as fondly referred to by her family, was loved by all. Her love for her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends was evident as to how she lived her life every day - selflessly and for others.
The memories "Nona" created for her grandchildren will always be cherished. They lived for warm summer days, whiffle ball in the back yard, grilled cheese and root beer floats and the daily walks on Cape Neddick beach collecting sea glass and shells.
Pat was very connected to her community through various organizations. She loved being part of the York Historical Society, The York Library and she was an active member of St. George's Episcopal Church.
Pat loved water color painting and her trips to Monhegan Island to capture the beauty of the Maine coast. Her pictures can be found hanging on every wall of her home and thankfully all of ours!
Patsy is survived by her husband Brian Shaw of Cape Neddick; children Barbara Flanagan, William Burns, Stephanie Moore and husband Kevin Moore and David Shaw; and grandchildren, Sean Flanagan, Alexandra Moore and Kara Moore; sister, Barbara Markham, brothers, Donald McArdle and wife Suzanne, David McArdle and wife Martha, and sister- in- law Sue McArdle. Her brother Richard McArdle predeceased her by two days.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 21, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 407 York St., York Harbor, Maine.
Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020