YORK, Maine - Paul A. Barron, of York, Maine, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 73.
Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen (DeCourcey) Barron; daughters, Katie Barron of York, Maine and Maureen Boston and her husband Evans of Cumberland, Maine; grandsons Jimmy and Charlie Boston of Cumberland, Maine; sisters Kathryn Hanson of Rockland, Mass.; Maureen Schofield of Haverhill, Mass.; Janice Chin of Boscawen, N.H.; Diane Rogers, of Rockland, Mass.; Linda Tahvonen of Huber Heights, Ohio; and many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Kathryn (Sullivan) Barron and brothers Stephen and Robert.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Sunday, November 17, from 3-6 p.m. at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine, on Monday, November 18, at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit: http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019