YORK, Maine - Paul A. Ford, 55, of Frederic Street in Portland, formerly of York, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Presque Isle Maine January 27, 1965 the son of Merrill and Madelaine (Connor) Ford.
Paul graduated from Traip Academy in Kittery and then completed a pipefitting apprenticeship at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where he worked for several years. While at PNSY, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from New Hampshire College and went on to work for D.F. Richard Energy before working on his own in finance.
Some of Paul's favorite times included his years spent coaching York Little League, and volunteering in many community programs including youth soccer, RadKids and YorkWise fundraisers. Paul enjoyed camping and hiking, summers on Long Lake, watching his favorite Boston sports teams and spending time with his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his sister Joanne Ford.
He is survived by his sister Karen and brother-in-law Dana Pratt of Bradenton, Fla.; daughter Marissa Ford of York; son Matthew Ford of York; and his previous wife Janet (Frigulietti) Ford of York.
SERVICES: A celebration of Paul's life will be held and announced this fall. Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be posted to www.dcpate.com
.