|
|
GREENLAND - Paul A. Vitagliano, 56, a native of Portsmouth, N.H., and more recently of Greenland, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 28, 2020. He was the son of the late John J. and Lillian (Fox) Vitagliano.
Paul attended Saint Patrick's School, Portsmouth High School, and the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served seven years in the Army, including a tour in Desert Storm. After his time with the Army, he elected to enter civilian life working in the private sector, most recently at Thermo Fisher, where he was a well-respected and thriving professional.
His main passion, however, was always in the time spent with family. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed skiing with his boys. Paul was a natural tennis player and enjoyed completing his woodworking projects. He was a light at countless family gatherings, always generous with his time toward others. His family will remember his endless energy, and his devotion to being a patient, kind, thoughtful husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Terri, of 33 years and his two sons, Matthew of Chicago, Ill., and Christopher of Greenland, N.H. Additional family members include, Carmine (Rhonda) Vitagliano, Lillian (Kenneth) Seitz, John (Lynn) Vitagliano, Joanne (Kevin) Lafond, James (Deborah) Vitagliano, Mary C. Grasso, in-laws Richard and Anita Holt (Greenland), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
SERVICES: Immediate family gathered in a private ceremony, with a celebration of life to be planned at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to, Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129 [email protected] New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276-5415, Checks: NHVH Resident Benefit Fund.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020