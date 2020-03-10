|
EXETER - Paul F. Avery, Jr. born in Boston on May 7, 1929, died Friday, February 28, 2020.
Paul graduated from Belmont Hill School in 1947 and Williams College in 1951. He then graduated from the US Naval Officers Program in Newport, R.I. and served in the Navy until 1953. Paul began his business career at Avery & Saul Company in Cambridge, Mass. He later became President of P.F. Avery, Corporation in Billerica, Mass., and successor Company CE Avery in Newington, N.H., manufacturers of equipment for power generating stations throughout the world.
Although technically retired in 1984, Paul continued to work as an independent consultant. In this role he consulted with the KSB Pump Company of Frankenthal, Germany; served as President, CEO and Board Chair for Ferrofluidics; and was the General Partner for the Mine Falls hydroelectric generating facility in Nashua, N.H. An engineer from birth, Paul loved to innovate and bring things to fruition.
An active community leader, Paul was the founding chairman of the Seacoast Science Center Board in Rye, N.H. and served on the Board for numerous non-profits including Strawberry Banke, New Hampshire Public Radio, and the American Independence Museum. He was a member of the Leadership NH Class of 1997, and in 2002 was awarded the Body and Soul Award for philanthropy from the Squamscott Coalition.
Paul loved youth and had a profound influence on many. But mostly he loved the outdoors. An avid snow skier and hiker, Paul and his wife Mary travelled extensively to do both in the US and Europe. October was Paul's favorite month in Brookfield, N.H. hunting woodcock and partridge with his family and a cast of bird dogs. He was never one to pass up an opportunity to get a new car and had a unique and colorful approach to the game of golf. His mischievous curiosity was always a joy to watch.
Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary M. Avery; his sons F. Lincoln Avery, Paul F. Avery, III, and Christopher W. Avery; his eight grandchildren; and his great grandson.
SERVICES: A remembrance celebration will be held at 11 a.m., on June 20, 2020 at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Paul's memory to the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H. www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/join-give/donate/ or www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
