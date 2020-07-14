Ann and the Bergin Family, we were so saddened to hear of Paul's passing. Throughout our Norton careers, Paul and I shared a great deal of memories and laughs and I will miss him greatly. Ann, I'm hoping the many years of memories you and Paul shared will sustain you during these times; you and Paul will certainly be remembered in our thoughts and prayers. My doctor has advised me not to attend the visitation services for Paul but we will be there in spirit. With love, Ed and Carol

