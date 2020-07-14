1/2
Paul F. Bergin Jr.
PAXTON, Mass. - Paul F. Bergin, Jr., 78, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born and raised in Worcester, Paul was the son of Dr. Paul F. and Kathryn G. (Loughlin) Bergin and lived in Paxton with his wife Ann for the last 51 years.

Paul was a graduate of Classical High School, Worcester Junior College and Central New England College where he received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He worked 37 years as a mechanical engineer at Norton Company in Worcester retiring in 2001. Paul also honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard.

He was a member of St. Columba Church in Paxton, Paxton Council on Aging, Paxton American Legion Post # 306, and the Disabled American Veterans. Paul led a very active lifestyle, which, among other things included bowling, tennis and golf. In his younger years, he played on several candlepin bowling leagues. In his 40's, Paul got the whole family into tennis. It was at the (Woodlands) Paxton Sports Center, where they met their "tennis family", who are still some of their best friends to this day, and hold so many happy memories. They had many laughs on the court and would often vacation together too. As Paul moved closer to retirement, his interests shifted to the great game of golf. Over the years, he has been a member of the Paxton Golf League, and has played regularly with his buddies at Bed Rock Golf Course, where he scored one of his two lifetime holes in one. Paul also had a lifetime passion for fast cars, which culminated in his restoration of a 1967 Fast Back Ford Mustang from scratch.

Paul was a devoted family man. His wife and children fondly remember their road trips to Georgia, Disney World, Washington DC, touring National Parks out West, and Myrtle Beach.

He truly enjoyed summers spent at York Beach, Maine on the family compound surrounded by the Bergin Clan. He was involved in all of the kid's activities, and enjoyed coaching their teams. Paul was hardworking, could fix almost anything, and at the drop of a hat, was quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Paul will be lovingly remembered by wife of 53 years, Ann M. (Perodeau) Bergin; his two sons, John P. Bergin and his wife Carol (Burnham) of Fremont, N.H., and Patrick Bergin and his wife Melanie (Jackson) of Epping, N.H.; his daughter, Stephanie A. Champlin and her husband Thomas of Sturbridge; two brothers, Stephen (Linda) Bergin of Quincy and Charles (Leslie) Bergin of Nashua; two sisters, Patricia (Stanley) Matthews of Worcester and Martha Liddy of Holden; two grandchildren, Finley and Rose Bergin; his nieces, nephews and godchildren. Paul is predeceased by his parents, his beloved mother-in-law Aili "Izzy" Perodeau, his brother, Thomas Bergin and brother-in-law, Peter Liddy.

SERVICES: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at St. Columba's Church in Paxton with interment at Mooreland Cemetery in Paxton.

In lieu of flowers donations will be kindly accepted by Abby's House 52 High St., Worcester, MA, 01609 or American Heart Association at heart.org. www.milesfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
Dear Ann and family, please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of your beloved Paul. Be assured of our prayers for Paul.
Dick and Gerrie Dumas.
Mr.& Mrs. Richard E. Dumas
Friend
July 9, 2020
Ann and the Bergin Family, we were so saddened to hear of Paul's passing. Throughout our Norton careers, Paul and I shared a great deal of memories and laughs and I will miss him greatly. Ann, I'm hoping the many years of memories you and Paul shared will sustain you during these times; you and Paul will certainly be remembered in our thoughts and prayers. My doctor has advised me not to attend the visitation services for Paul but we will be there in spirit. With love, Ed and Carol
Edward and Carol Harrison
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Ann, just want you to know that your old friends from North (and Nelson Place) are thinking of you at this sad time. Im so sorry for your loss.
Lou LeTourneau
Friend
July 9, 2020
My condolences to Ann and her family.Paul was a great help to me at the 50th North High Reunion.
Stephen Smith
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Ann and the Bergin family, our deepest sympathies. May your happy memories carry you through this sad time.
North High Class of 1963
Friend
July 9, 2020
Dear John, Carol & family,
We send our deepest love and support during this time. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Nancy, Shelbea & Chloe
Friend
July 9, 2020
Going to the beach always included going by your house, in the hopes wed see you and Paul on front porch! Our quick visit always turned into an hour!
He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
You and family are in our prayers and in our hearts.
Rosemary MacDonald
Friend
July 8, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 8, 2020
Dear Ann and family,
So shocked to hear of Paul's sudden passing. He was a lovely man and will be missed by many. I send along my sincere sympathy along with those of the Alumni Committee. You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this sad time.
Carol Davis for the Norton/St.-Gobain Alumni Committee
Carol Davis
Friend
