EXETER, N.H. - Paul Louis LaChapelle, 91, of Exeter, N.H., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood. An Exeter native, Paul was born on June 28, 1927, son of the late Louis and Bertha (Grondin) LaChapelle.
Paul grew up in Exeter and graduated from Exeter High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 46 and worked as an inspector at Pease Air Force Base for 35 years. He then worked at Phillips Exeter Academy for an additional 10 years before finally retiring. Paul was a member of the Exeter American Legion Post 32 and the VFW #2181 in Exeter.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn (Trider) LaChapelle of Exeter, N.H.; four children, Kevin LaChapelle of Boston, Mass., Karen LaChapelle of Stratham, Vicki LaChapelle of Exeter and Kip LaChapelle of Barrington, N.H.; five grandchildren, Christopher, Jeffrey, Kayla, Alexis and Jacob; and one great grandchild, Lincoln.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on April 16, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 9 Lincoln St., in Exeter. Burial with military honors will follow at the Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Vincent De Paul, 53 Lincoln St., Exeter, NH 03833.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019