Paul M. Amelotte
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Paul M. Amelotte, 52, of Shore Road, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born June 9, 1968 in Manchester, Conn., a son of Paul A. and Joan M. (Bruazis) Amelotte.

He graduated from East Windsor High School, East Windsor, Conn.

He worked in food service for many years, most recently at Bessie's in Ogunquit, Maine.

As a teen, Paul played hockey throughout Connecticut. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about snowmobiling in the winter and riding his motorcycle in the summer. He also enjoyed boating, often spending winters in Naples, Fla.

Besides his parents Paul and Joan Amelotte of Cape Neddick, Maine; he is survived by a sister Susan M. Amelotte and husband Steve Brownell of Newport, R.I. and his beloved dog Buddy.

SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 1, from 5-7 p.m., at the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Funeral services and burial will be private in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
