NAPLES, Fla. - Paul Richard St. Jean, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, age 76, peacefully passed away at his Naples, Fla. home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Paul grew up in Somersworth, N.H. among a large extended family who loved to laugh, play games, and tell stories, especially at family reunions and holidays. He was a proud Hilltopper. As the first in his family to go to college, he received both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Plymouth State College.
The majority of his life centered around public education and giving back to the communities that he loved. He was a teacher at the Exeter Junior and Exeter AREA High Schools where he coached Blue Hawk football and served as the President of the Exeter Teacher's Association. With pride, he returned to Somersworth High School to serve as Assistant Principal for several years. For 37 years he was a resident of Kensington, N.H. He served first on the Kensington Elementary School Board, and then on the Exeter Cooperative School Board during the approval and construction process of the current Cooperative Middle School. He was also the first President of the Kensington Youth Athletic Association, offering organized activity for all children in town.
His background in education and administration provided a smooth transition into the corporate world of the aerospace industry. From 1986-2001 he was the Director of Administration and Human Resources, and also the Manager of Corporate Facilities for Titan Industries.
His many interests included coaching youth baseball and football, photography, skiing, refereeing high school and college lacrosse, and following local high school and college athletics. He was known for taking pictures of the teams and players he followed, capturing priceless snapshot moments through the camera. He was an avid fan of New England professional sports teams. He loved conversations with strangers and big family dinners. He was a born storyteller. He was always the last to leave a party.
In retirement he divided his time between Naples, Fla. and Plymouth, Mass.
Paul is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Christine, and by daughter Nicole of Chicago, and son Justin of Boston. Other family members include his sister, Janet Wimpey of Concord, N.H., her children Karen, Kelly and Jason, and many Routhier cousins, nephews and nieces.
Services will be postponed until the spring of 2021 or until it is safe for friends and family to gather. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago alongside of several generations of his wife's family.
Memorial donations may be made to either 1) the Exeter Blue Hawk Football Booster Club, c/o William Ball, 1 Blue Hawk Drive, Exeter, NH 03833 or online to the website link: Paul St Jean Scholarship Fund; or 2) to the Marjorie Kovler Center in Chicago via its website link at: Kovler Client Emergencies. Please include that it is an Honor Gift in Memory of Paul St Jean. The recipient contact information should be: Nicole St Jean, 1331 West Albion Ave., Chicago, IL 60626. You may go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9867926
