STRATHAM - Paul S. Sawyer, Sr. died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. Paul was born January 16, 1945 in Fitchburg, Mass., the only child of Stanley and Grace Deane Sawyer.
Paul attended school in Fitchburg until his family moved to Exeter, N.H. in 1955, where he attended Exeter schools including Exeter High School before graduating from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1963. He also attended Boston University and studied computer science at the University of New Hampshire.
In his professional career, Paul served for more than 40 years in several positions at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., including as an electrician, alarm technician, and sound technician, and finally retiring as a telecommunications computer specialist in 2008. He also provided sound systems for numerous events and performers, including several years with the Shaw Brothers and the Stratham Fair.
Paul was a dedicated public servant, serving in numerous community and professional organizations. He was a life member and past president of the Stratham Volunteer Fire Department. He also served as a volunteer with the Stratham Fair, managing sound and working in the breakfast shack, and was an important member of the troop committee when Troop 185 of the Boy Scouts of America was re-constituted in the late 1970s. He was a member and officer for many years of Tri-State Electrical Associates, as well as a member of the International Municipal Signal Association and the Northern New England UNIX Users Group.
As a young man, music was a major force Paul's life and he was active in several musical groups in his schools and community, including playing in the Royal Exonians, the Boston University orchestra, the Exeter Brass Band, and The Rippers rock-n-roll band. He also held a long-time love and appreciation of railroads, photography, and Walt Disney World.
Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, June Scamman Sawyer of Stratham, N.H.; by his son Paul Sawyer, Jr., daughter-in-law Katy, and grandchildren Emma and Aidan of Hartland, Vt.; and by his son Richard Sawyer, daughter-in-law Laura, and grandchildren Richard Jayden and Elizabeth of Exeter, N.H.
SERVICES: There will be a celebration of Paul's life on Friday, December 6 at 1 p.m. at the Stratham Fire Station with the Rev. Paul Sawyer, Jr., officiating and a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's honor to The Richard Scamman Fund in support of Stratham Hill Park Association 10 Bunker Hill, Stratham, NH 03885; or to Rockingham County VNA/Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H., is assisting the family. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019