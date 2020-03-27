|
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Paul Stephen Petrucci, 44, of Huntersville, N.C., suffered a sudden heart attack and passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Paul was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on February 14, 1976 to Anthony (Tony) and Christine Brady Petrucci.
Paul was a dedicated husband to his wife, Erica McWain Petrucci and loving father to his two daughters, Sofia (age 13) and Emily (age 10). Paul's greatest joys were spending time with his family, traveling, creating adventures and being a dad. He enjoyed his morning runs, bike rides and playing with his dogs, Fenway and Sox. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. No matter what sporting event he was at, Paul would chant, "Here we go Red Sox!"
Additionally, he was highly focused on his career as an Audit Director at AIG in Charlotte, N.C. and on leading his team to be the best they could be. Former employers included Lowes and Petco.
Paul earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bentley University and a Master of Business Administration in Management from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his father, Tony and his wife Linda Petrucci of Cape Coral, Fla.; mother, Christine Petrucci and her husband Bob Jesurum, of Rye, N.H.; grandmother, Pauline Kavanagh and her husband Jerry, of So. Windsor, Conn.; sisters, Elaina Petrucci Gunn, of San Francisco, Calif. and Jessica Petrucci, of Arlington, Mass.; step siblings, Alex Jesurum and wife Deborah, David Jesurum and wife Pamela Tames, Esther Jesurum and husband Jeff Brown, all from Greater Boston area; plus many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew.
SERVICES: Due to the current state of the world (Paul chose an interesting time to leave!) funeral services will not be held. Next year, on March 20, 2021 his family will host a celebration of life party. Details are TBD. If you would like to be notified of the event, please email [email protected] with "Celebration of Life" as the subject.
Memorials may be made to South Charlotte Dog Rescue, 4006 Waxhaw Crossing Dr, Waxhaw, NC 28173 or via Paypal at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com. Condolences: Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, raymerfh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020