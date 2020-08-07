KITTERY, Maine - Paul Theodore Lindstrom, 92, of Kittery, Maine passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Paul was born Oct. 5, 1927 in Mitchell, S.D. to Luther and Ruth (Edquist) Lindstrom. He grew up in Jamestown, N.Y. and attended high school at Luther Academy. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. and Master's Degree at Luther Theological Seminary St. Paul, Minn. He was Ordained in 1957 and married Anita Moe, Aug. 19, 1951 in Moorland, Iowa at Fulton Lutheran Church.
He served at several parishes, including St. Olaf Lutheran Church in New Hampton, Iowa, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Muskegon, Mich., Peace Lutheran Church in Wayland, Mass., Faith Lutheran Church in Clive, Iowa, and St. Phillips Lutheran Church in St. Paul, Minn., and served internships in many other places in Minnesota and New England. He most recently attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newington, N.H.
In addition to his beloved wife, Anita, Paul is survived by his children, Peter Lindstrom and wife Gayle of Grand Junction, Colo., Kirsten Lee and husband Stephen of Kittery, Maine, and Kara Lindstrom of Kittery, Maine; his sister, Eloise Norberg of Beverly, Mass.; grandchildren, Sara Davisson and husband Chad of Bixby, Okla., Aaron Lindstrom and wife Samantha of Bixby, Okla., Destiny Lee of Minneapolis, Minn., Nikulaus Lee and wife Brandi of Elliot, Maine, and Kyra O'Donnell and husband Teddy of Durham, N.H.; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801 or online at www.htelc.com
