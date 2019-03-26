|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Dr. Paul Vernon Corning, 96, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at Portsmouth Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Carroll and Elizabeth (Solomon) Corning.
He was raised and educated in Manchester and was a 1941 graduate of Central High School. Paul graduated Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1947.
Paul proudly served his country as a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was a fighter-bomber pilot and flew the Vought F4U Corsair on the U.S.S. Saratoga, U.S.S. Bataan and U.S.S. Essex. Paul was the first F4U pilot to be catapulted from a carrier and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal.
Paul worked as a machinist at Reid Brothers in Beverly, Mass., while starting his Chiropractic practice. There he met his wife, Barbara Leach, to whom he was married for 62 years. Paul had a long career as a Chiropractor and was one of the few doctors that made house calls in Beverly and Topsfield, Mass., before retiring to Portsmouth in 1993.
Paul will be remembered for his strong faith, service to his country, love of golf, devotion to his patients, and most of all for being a loving husband, father and friend to many.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Gayle Corning Casey and her husband, John of Boxford, Mass., Carolyn Corning and her partner, Robert Johnson of Seabrook, N.H.; two grandchildren, Collin and Kyle Casey of Boxford, Mass; his nephew, Dana Lakeman of Mesquite, Nev., and niece, Lesa Lakeman-McDonald of Haverhill, N.H.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Barbara; his sons, Bruce V. Corning and Paul D. Corning and sister, Ruth (Corning) Lakeman.
SERVICES: There will be no public services. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul's memory to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Paul's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019