|
|
SEABROOK - Paul W. Tuminowski, 64, of Seabrook, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lawrence, Mass., April 25, 1955 a son of the late Leonard G. and Mary (Chapinski) Tuminowski.
Paul graduated from Tenney High School in Methuen, Mass., with the Class of 1973 and later from Lowell State Teachers College earning a degree in music. Paul worked as a mechanical engineer for C H I Engineering in Portsmouth, for Perini Construction at the Seabrook Power Plant and Process Engineering in Plaistow.
He made his home in Seabrook since 2001 coming from Methuen, Mass., and in his earlier years enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He enjoyed volunteering his time delivering donuts and bagels to Cross Roads House in Portsmouth. Paul also played several different instruments and spent time playing with the Timberlane Community Band.
He leaves his sister Nancy Pietrantonio and her husband Tony of Seabrook, his two brothers, Robert Tuminowski of Epping, Leonard A. (Ted) Tuminowski of Odessa, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother William Tuminowski.
SERVICES: After cremation private burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Paul's memorial website or to sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020