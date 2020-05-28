KENSINGTON, N.H. - Paul Woodman Kimball, 91, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the N.H. Veterans Home in Tilton, N.H.He was born Nov. 7, 1928 in Exeter, N.H., son of the late Frank Kimball and Marion (Page) Kimball.Paul lived the majority of his life in Kensington, N.H. Paul graduated from Exeter High School and the University of New Hampshire Thompson School of Agriculture. During the Korean War era, Paul served honorably for a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Air Force.On June 15, 1952, he married Marian Clement. They raised their three children on Kimball Farm. Paul was self-employed, landscaper, operated a greenhouse, and a swimming pool installer. Paul had many involvements civically including, being a fireman for the volunteer Kensington Fire Department, a member of the Kensington Planning Board, a member of the Kensington School Building Committee for the gymnasium and cafeteria, a longtime leader of the 4-H Sunset Club of Kensington and NH 4-H Camp Associates, a member of the Kensington Congregational Church, and the Exeter Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed boat building as a hobby.He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Kimball, who passed away on March 15, 2020.Paul is survived by his loving wife, Marian Kimball, two sons, Charlie Kimball and Mark Kimball, daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Jim Estrup, four grandchildren, Michael Kimball, Cherry Knipfing, Isagani Kimball, Andy Estrup, one great-granddaughter, Aryanna Kimball, and four nieces.A private graveside service at Kimball Farm will be held for the family.