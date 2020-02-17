Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702

Pauline F. Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline F. Evans Obituary
ROCKINGHAM - Pauline F. (Durgin) Evans, 99, born and raised in Greenland, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Webster at Rye.

Pauline lived a long life surrounded by family and friends that loved her dearly, giving herself to husband and family entirely. She lived a life always keeping busy whether it was being involved with the latest crafts, something new to sew, sitting down with a cup of coffee with a friend or funding a new way to keep the squirrels away.

Pauline outlived her parents Franklin and Bernice (Nealy) Durgin, her five brothers and sisters; Franklin Durgin, David Durgin, Glen Durgin, Ester Martel and Mildred Seymour, and her two children Shirley (Evans) Chase and Paul A. Evans, and many dear friends, but continued to make new ones along the way.

She survived to see four more generations be born and grow.

She leaves behind her three granddaughters: Debra Evans, Terilee (Evans) Pokoski, and Shannen Evans, nine great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, where a funeral service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Webster at Rye, 795 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home–Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now