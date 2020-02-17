|
ROCKINGHAM - Pauline F. (Durgin) Evans, 99, born and raised in Greenland, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Webster at Rye.
Pauline lived a long life surrounded by family and friends that loved her dearly, giving herself to husband and family entirely. She lived a life always keeping busy whether it was being involved with the latest crafts, something new to sew, sitting down with a cup of coffee with a friend or funding a new way to keep the squirrels away.
Pauline outlived her parents Franklin and Bernice (Nealy) Durgin, her five brothers and sisters; Franklin Durgin, David Durgin, Glen Durgin, Ester Martel and Mildred Seymour, and her two children Shirley (Evans) Chase and Paul A. Evans, and many dear friends, but continued to make new ones along the way.
She survived to see four more generations be born and grow.
She leaves behind her three granddaughters: Debra Evans, Terilee (Evans) Pokoski, and Shannen Evans, nine great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, where a funeral service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Webster at Rye, 795 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home–Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020