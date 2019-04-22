DOVER - Pauline Frances O'Brien, 85, widow of William Henry O'Brien, Jr., of Dover, passed away on Saturday, April, 20, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1934 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Leslie Hayes and Ida May (Cammett) Gardner.



Pauline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she enjoyed walking, swimming, music, reading, and spending time with her family. She had been a member of the Christian Shore Neighborhood in Portsmouth.



In addition to her husband, William, a son, Paul M. O'Brien, brothers, Martin Gardner, Herbert Gardner, Leslie Gardner, Richard Gardner, Robert Gardner, Charles Gardner; sisters, Lucille McEwan, Florence Gillespie, and Ruth Gardner predeceased her.



Survivors include her children, William H. O'Brien III, Jeffrey L. O'Brien and wife Luci of Saskatchewan, Canada, Joan E. Chase and husband Richard of Rochester, and Gregory L. O'Brien of Dover; one grandchild, Richard W. Chase of Rochester; a brother, William Gardner of Maine; and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice, Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867.