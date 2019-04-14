|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Pauline H. Lund, 99, passed away at her home on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the comfort and care of her sister.
Born in Newburyport, Mass. on Feb. 7, 1920 she was the daughter of Ivan and Ora (Dumoulin) Lund. She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School Class of 1938, and a lifelong resident of Portsmouth.
Pauline was employed for many years at WT Grant Company store in downtown Portsmouth. She retired from Watts Fluid Air in Kittery.
Survivors include her sister Yvonne Lund of Portsmouth, nieces Yvonne Claffey and husband Francis of Somersworth, Pauline O'Donnell and husband Richard of St Petersburg, Fla.; Diane Carter and husband William of York, Maine; nephew William MacDonald and wife Diana of New London, Conn.; and several grand nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings Beatrice MacDonald, Irene Speer, Ivan Lund, and nephew Robert Lund.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019