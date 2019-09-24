|
ROCHESTER - Peter A. Young, 59, of Unity Street, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Peter was born on June 22, 1960 in Newport Beach, Calif.; the son of Thomas and Evelyn (Towers) Young.
Peter was a custodian at the Portsmouth High School. He loved camping, boating and was a big football fan. Peter served our country in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Hodgdon) Young of Rochester; one son, Peter Young and Fiancé, Brittany Heidrich of Oregon; three daughters, Melanie Linscott of Dover, Melinda and Rick Chacon of Oregon and Angela Hodgson of Rochester; one brother, JD Young of Chicago; two sisters, Patrice Metcalf and Gale Tingle from California; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Rob Young.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 5-6 p.m., on Friday, September 27, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Ken Monahan, officiating at Wiggin- Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019