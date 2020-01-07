|
DOVER - Peter Anthony O'Leary, 66 years old, entered eternal life on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home, the Riverside Rest Home. Pete was born October 18, 1953 in Portsmouth to Jim and Olga (Dalla Mura) O'Leary. Pete enjoyed his earliest years at home with family before entering Laconia State School at the age of ten.
Peter always enjoyed food and being with people, Peter's sense of humor was effervescent -- he brought joy and love to all with whom he came in contact.
Survived by MaryAnn and Daryle Cooper of Dover, Jim and Jane O'Leary of Fitchburg, Mass., Joanna and Gary Ferguson of Red Bluff, Calif., Dan and Jane O'Leary of Watertown, N.Y., Judy and Brian Lewton of Portsmouth, N.H., and Anita Denis of Glencliff, N.H.; as well as multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In 1989, Howard Allen, settled Pete in Rochester teaching him to live in the community.
Invaluable through the years were Peter's caregivers – through Community Partners of Strafford County Home Providers – the Gautam family (Min, Sajani, Nitesh and Naleesa) gave a home to Peter for 18 1/2 years. Pete's life was also enriched by his extended Nepalese family.
Peter enjoyed the comfort and care offered by the Riverside Rest Home and their attentive staff along with the company of other residents for the last year of his life.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 98 Summer Street in Portsmouth. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020