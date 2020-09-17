HAMPTON: Peter Burke "Pete" Dineen, dedicated husband, devoted father and generous friend, departed peacefully from this earth on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a period of declining health.
"Just get through it," uttered with both understanding and humor was the advice he offered to many when facing times of hardship. His fidelity to that philosophy enabled him to face, conquer and grow from the many challenges he encountered in his lifetime - a good lesson for us all. He was steadfast, courageous, and he was fun.
Peter was born in Lawrence, Mass., to Joseph Francis and Ann Marie (Burke) Dineen on January 22, 1948. Married on September 12, 1970, he is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Susan (Fay) Dineen. Their union was blessed with four loving children, the pride and joy of his life: Tim of Hampton, N.H.; Melissa of Cambridge, Mass.; Michael of Hampden, Maine; and Jennifer (Dineen) Faro of Haverhill, Mass. He is also survived by daughter-in-law Alexandra (Harjula) Dineen, son-in-law Cory Faro, and four grandchildren, Cameron and Emily Dineen and Gabriella and Elsie Faro.
He was predeceased by his oldest sister, Mary Andrea Dineen, and survived by two siblings, Jerelyn Gray of Rye, N.H. and brother, Joe Dineen, Jr. of Vero Beach, Fla., as well several nephews and a niece.
His formative years were spent in Lawrence, Mass., before moving to Seabrook Beach, N.H. as a teenager. He loved the ocean and christened his Dewey Weber surfboard, during a very snowy January 1964. He graduated from Winnacunnet High School, Hampton, N.H., in 1966. Peter enlisted in the US Navy in 1968 and proudly served a distinguished tour of duty in Viet Nam.
The majority of his married life was spent in Groveland, Mass., raising his family and working for New England Telephone/Verizon. He was an active union member and for many years was Chief Steward and President of IBEW Local 2321. He enjoyed coaching town soccer and he and Susan hosted many memorable pool parties and holidays in their Groveland home. He returned to the seacoast, settling in Hampton, N.H. in 2014.
Upon retirement from the phone company, he worked in his family's summer business; the Funarama amusement arcade in Hampton Beach, N.H. Peter was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and in his later years loved spending winters in Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., with Susan and Tim.
SERVICES: Peter was interred with a simple graveside service attended by family and friends in the Riverview Cemetery, Groveland Mass., on August 26, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, www.mspca.org
.