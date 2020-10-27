CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Peter George Minot, son, brother, father, uncle, and friend to many born on February 15, 1954 died Thursday, September 17, 2020. Peter was the son of Maurice and Louise Minot. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, James Minot, and sister, Maureen Minot. He leaves his son, Perri A. Minot. He will be greatly missed by his sisters, Patricia Paige and Jill Minot-Seabrook, niece, Stacie Minot, nephew, David Paige, great nephew, David Paige, II and many cousins.



Peter was raised in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He was a graduate of Saint Patrick School, Portsmouth High School, and Salem State, Salem, Massachusetts.



Peter was a sports enthusiast. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing and watching football. He often played 'pick- up' games of basketball in the Cambridge and Boston area. His friend, Warren Ellcock said they called Peter, "Shooter" because he could get the ball in from any spot on the court if an opening arose. He said "that the only way to stop Peter from scoring, was to not let him get the ball."



In later years, Peter enjoyed playing golf which became his passion. He was described as an excellent player by friends and other golfers. He honed his skills when he moved to the Atlanta, Georgia area in 1997. He passed the P.G.A. Players Ability Test, (P.A.T) in 2002 becoming a PGA Apprentice and teaching basic fundamentals for the golf swing. Peter was a well known and beloved member at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Atlanta. He also enjoyed playing at the Southland and East Lake Golf Courses. Upon returning to the Boston area he played and entered tournaments at Franklin Park and many New England golf courses.



Peter was also a gifted artist who sold some of his art privately. Originally he worked as a colorist and a technical artist working with films and colors. As the industry developed digitally he became a sales person in the business. Before retiring Peter worked as Research Analyst, Corporation and Foundation Relations for the University of Massachusetts Boston.



Peter was a man of great humor and fun, known for his sharp one liners. He had a strong interest in history and news commentaries. Peter enjoyed gourmet cooking with his sister, Pat and passing on his passion for the art of golf to his son, Perri and others, especially young people.



Peter passed in the loving care of his sisters. He spent his last days at the Hospice House in Lincoln, Massachusetts. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



SERVICES: Graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth, N.H., will be private due to Covid 19 regulations. A Celebration of Life in Massachusetts will be planned for 2021. Arrangements by the Farrell funeral home, Portsmouth New Hampshire.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store