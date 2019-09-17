|
|
YORK BEACH, Maine - Peter J. Gickas, 83, formerly of Dracut, Mass., passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Lowell, Mass., on May 16, 1936 a son of the late John and Katherine (Moshovetis) Gickas.
Peter worked for the Lowell Police Department for 30 years before retiring as a Detective.
He leaves his wife of 38 years Marilyn R. (Rogers) Gickas; two sons Brian J. Jusczak and his wife Marsha of York, Maine and Kenneth R. Jusczak of York Beach, Maine; a brother George Gickas of Haverhill, Mass.; two grandchildren Bethany L. Jusczak and Allison H. Jusczak; a great-grandson, Liam A. O'Donnell; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be private. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019