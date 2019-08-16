|
EXETER - Peter King Valade, 77, of Exeter, N.H., passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Burlington, Mass. Peter Valade was born to Albert and Eunice Valade on July 13, 1942 in Winchendon, Mass., where he lived and was a football star at Murdock High School.
Peter then attended the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. He graduated from The United States Coast Guard Academy in 1964 and received his Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1969.
Peter was married to Barbara Williams Valade for 48 years until her passing in June of 2013. He then met and spent his remaining years enjoying life and traveling with his new wife Michelle Cormier.
Peter was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired highly decorated from the U.S. Coast Guard as Captain and Commanding Officer of Support Station Boston after 26 years of service. During his service he served on the USCGC Castle Rock out of Boston, Mass., the USCGC Cape Carter out of Crescent City, Calif., and the USCGC Point Arden out of Danang while stationed in Vietnam. Other assignments included the U.S. Embassy in London and USCG headquarters in Washington D.C. where he once served as an escort for the Reagan administration inauguration. Peter then worked for 10 years at the State Hospital in Concord, N.H. as the Facilities Engineer.
He recently enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife Michelle as well as spending time with family and church.
Peter is predeceased by his father Albert Valade, mother Eunice Valade, brother Albert Valade and wife Barbara Valade.
Peter is survived by wife Michelle Cormier; sons Mark, Chris and his wife Sarah, Eric; brother Jerry; sister-in-law Ellen Valade; two grandchildren, Madison and Dylan; brother in-law Dr. Thomas and wife Veronica Williams; Timothy Williams and partner Sharon Lauletta; Richard Williams and partner Paul Casavant; sister-in-law Joanne William; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Stockbridge Funeral Home in Exeter, N.H. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michaels Church of Exeter, N.H., 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019. Burial will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass. Arrangements are provided by Stockbridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Food Panty in Peter's name.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019