YORK, Maine - Former Headmaster of Tabor Academy, Mass., and Staten Island Academy, N.Y., Peter M. Webster died in York, Maine, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was 87.
Educated at St Mark's, Southborough, Mass., and Yale University, Peter enriched hearts and minds throughout his life with his intelligence, compassion and understanding. He retired to Portsmouth in 1988 and spent 27 years on the Mill Pond before moving back to his birth state of Maine in 2015.
Natalie, to whom he was devoted for over 60 years, survives him as does their daughter Pamela (Nicholls), son Peter Jr., four grandchildren and a brother John V. Webster of Camden, Maine.
SERVICES: A family service is planned. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020