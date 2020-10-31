DURHAM - Philip Emmett Larson, Jr. died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Mass.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Maines Larson of Durham, N.H.; three children, Corinne Maines Larson George and her husband Bill of Lee, N.H., Philip Emmett Larson III and his wife Kristina of Greenwich, Conn., and Eric Parker Larson and his wife Laura of Cohasset, Mass.; eight grandchildren, William Jr., Ethan and Courtney George, and Connor, Tommy, and Maia Larson, and Addison and Parker Larson. He is also survived by his brother Ted Larson and his wife Karen and his brother-in-law, Jim VanValkenburgh; plus, many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his much beloved sister-in-law Carolee VanValkenburgh.
Phil was born in 1945 in Atlanta, Ga., the son of Philip Emmett Larson and Geraldine Parker Farnum Larson. He attended many different K-12 schools in Michigan, Illinois, New Jersey, and Canada. He graduated college from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In August of 1967, he married his wife Sandra Jane Maines. He served in the Vietnam War receiving many medals, including the Purple Heart and bronze star. He worked for IBM as a branch manager and national manager of medical sales residing in Massachusetts and New Jersey. He was president of the Jaycees of Shrewsbury, Mass., and a member of the Masons. Phil was involved in many activities – coaching all of his children in softball and baseball; model airplane flying, snowmobiling, skiing, tennis, golf, water skiing, boating, hunting, and playing the guitar.
When he retired, Phil and his wife moved to Durham, N.H., where he became very involved with his condominium community. They started to travel and visited many states and six out of the seven continents. Phil was afflicted with physical disabilities later in life but that never seemed to stop him from enjoying life to the fullest. He loved his wife; he loved his children; he loved his grandchildren; and he loved his friends. "A man's life is measured by two things- the love of his family and the love of his friends." Phil Larson was indeed a very wealthy man.
SERVICES: In keeping family and friends safe, there will be no celebration of life at this time.
The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, and Holy Family Hospital.
Memorial donations in Phil's name may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
