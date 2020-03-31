|
MANCHESTER - Philip H. Collins Sr., 91, of Manchester, died peacefully on Sunday morning March 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Quincy, Mass., on March 15, 1929 a son of the late George H. and Bertha (Moora) Collins.
He graduated from Thayer Academy in 1946 and Holy Cross in 1950. He served with the first Marine Division in Korea for all of 1951 as platoon leader receiving a commendation with a "V" for valor and the Korean medal with four stars. When he returned home, he was an instructor at the Marine Officers School until he retired as a captain in 1958.
He spent his career in the leather business at Hamel Leather, left and started his own business Collins Lea, that later became Collins Johnsen.
After he retired from the Leather Business he served as a trustee of the Old Portsmouth Hospital and was involved with the sale of the hospital HCA where he remained as one of the trustees for six years. He was a member of the "Red House" for 25 years He was a member at Abenaqui for 45 years, served on the Board and was the treasurer for two years. Little known fact he got a hole in one on the 9th during a member guest as treasurer…After that bar bill, we now have hole in one insurance at Abenaqui. His was not a low handicap, but he managed to have four holes-in-one, and played in the NH seniors for 25 years.
Phil was a good man and had a good full life.
He was a loving husband to the late Patricia Ann Collins for 63 years until she passed September 4, 2013.
Surviving family members include his children, Philip H. Collins Jr. and his wife Joan Collins of North Hampton, Judy Collins and her husband Roger Whitaker, Mary St. Gelais of Hampton, and Daniel Collins and his wife Harper of Lawrenceville , N.J.; also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by daughter Patricia Collins of Florida and son David Collins of Simpsonville, S.C.
SERVICES: Due to the current situation and restrictions on public gatherings all services are postponed and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Phil's memorial website, sign his tribute wall and for announcement of service dates and times.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020