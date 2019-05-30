|
|
HAMPTON - Philip Thomas O'Leary passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 65. Philip was born on October 23, 1953 in Portsmouth, N.H., to Joseph and Dorothy O'Leary. He grew up in a loving family alongside his seven brothers and sisters.
A graduate of Portsmouth High School, Philip went on to study at the University of New Hampshire. He married Jane Custeau O'Leary and together they had two children, Margaret and Thomas.
Phil will be remembered for his love of family, passion for reading, and sense of humor. A proud member of Pease Golf Course, he spent the best days of his life golfing with family and friends.
Philip is survived by his brothers and sister, John O'Leary (Shirley), Joseph O'Leary (Patti), Steve O'Leary, Terrance O'Leary, Jean Frisbee (Roger), George Regan, and Charlie (Carol) Perry; his two children, Margaret and Thomas O'Leary; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph O'Leary; his mother, Dorothy O'Leary; and his sister, Dorothy (Dee) Regan.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Center for Cancer Care, Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Dr., Exeter, NH 03833, or at https://www.exeterhospital.com/About-Us/Fundraising-(1)/Online-Donations.
