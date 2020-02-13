|
WELLS, Maine - Phyllis A. Benson, 90, of Edgewood Circle, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Avita of Wells. She was born August 15, 1929 in Melrose, Mass., a daughter of the late Ashton L. and Marguerite (Gross) Kenney.
Phyllis leaves her husband of over 40 years Robert H. Benson; a son Bradford D. Collins (Elaine) of Biddeford, Maine; a daughter Dianne E. Aguiar (Richard) of Moody, Maine; four grandchildren Aaron, Ashley, Ashton and Lisa; several nieces and nephews. A son Robert L. Collins, a daughter Debra L. Logan and two sisters Marie Kenney and Elaine Gardner predeceased her.
Phyllis was a member of the Wells/Ogunquit Senior Center and volunteered at Time & Again Consignment Shop in Wells. She will be remembered for her love of family, crafts, the outdoors, bird watching and camping.
SERVICES: A time of visitation for family and friends will take place on Sunday, February 16, from 2-4 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m., in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020