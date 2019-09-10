Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Phyllis A. Rugg

Phyllis A. Rugg Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Phyllis A. Rugg, 91, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at York Hospital. Born in Lowell, Mass.; the daughter of Joseph and Stella (Kosztyla) Patronski.

She is survived by sister Dorothy Maratel; her dear cousin John R. Pascall of Florida; nieces and nephews; and special friends Judy Murphy and Ursula Vocca.

She was predeceased by her husband Wallace Rugg (Artist and Portraitist), Sister Celia Day and special friend Charlie Vocca.

Phyllis went to Varnum school, went on to teach the Rumba in Boston, owned Lake Shore Park Campground on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, and spent 15 years as a volunteer at York Hospital. She was known for her sense of humor and will be dearly missed.

SERVICES: There will be no services for Phyllis, but memorial donations may be made to the Friends of York Hospital Scholarship Fund; 15 Hospital Drive, York, ME 03909. Care of the Rugg Family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019
