1/
Phyllis M. Kehoe
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RYE - Phyllis M. Kehoe, 80, of Rye and formerly of Hampton, N.H. and Lawrence, Mass., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 after losing her battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 30, 1940 in Lawrence, Mass., a daughter of the late George and Cora (Paternosta) Lewis.

She is survived by her children Kathleen Kehoe of Hampton and her life partner Jack Crane, Paul Kehoe and wife Deborah of Methuen, Mass., Maureen Slaven and husband, William, of Ipswich, Mass. and Coleen Stabile and husband, Mark of York, Maine and her five grandchildren, Audrey, David, Mallary, Brittany and Christine.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her sisters, Eileen Conlan and Sheila Fortuna.

SERVICES: Services were private. Assistance with the arrangements was by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Phyllis' complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved