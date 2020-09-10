RYE - Phyllis M. Kehoe, 80, of Rye and formerly of Hampton, N.H. and Lawrence, Mass., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 after losing her battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 30, 1940 in Lawrence, Mass., a daughter of the late George and Cora (Paternosta) Lewis.
She is survived by her children Kathleen Kehoe of Hampton and her life partner Jack Crane, Paul Kehoe and wife Deborah of Methuen, Mass., Maureen Slaven and husband, William, of Ipswich, Mass. and Coleen Stabile and husband, Mark of York, Maine and her five grandchildren, Audrey, David, Mallary, Brittany and Christine.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her sisters, Eileen Conlan and Sheila Fortuna.
SERVICES: Services were private. Assistance with the arrangements was by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
