EXETER - Pierre Francois Schmidt, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital after a long illness. He was born April 5, 1946 in Volksrust, South Africa, son of the late Petrus Schmidt and Elizabeth (DeWet) Schmidt.



Pierre was a psychologist in Exeter for 40 years lastly with Exeter Psychological Associates, Inc.



He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Gunter) Schmidt; his son, daughter-in-law, and their two children, Sean and Jill Dowdy, Gretchen and Thatcher Dowdy all of Rochester, Minnesota; daughter, Elizabeth Schmidt of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, son-in-law and their two children, Mariek Schmidt, Brian Scott, and Amity and Levi Scott all of St. Catharines, Ontario; and a brother, DeWet Schmidt of South Africa.



SERVICES: A family memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been set up with St. Vincent DePaul Community Assistance Program, 53 Lincoln St., Exeter, N.H. (Indicate "in memory of Pierre Schmidt" with donation.) www.brewitfuneralhome.com.







