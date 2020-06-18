Pierre Francois Schmidt
EXETER - Pierre Francois Schmidt, 74, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital after a long illness. He was born April 5, 1946 in Volksrust, South Africa, son of the late Petrus Schmidt and Elizabeth (DeWet) Schmidt.

Pierre was a psychologist in Exeter for 40 years lastly with Exeter Psychological Associates, Inc.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Gunter) Schmidt; his son, daughter-in-law, and their two children, Sean and Jill Dowdy, Gretchen and Thatcher Dowdy all of Rochester, Minnesota; daughter, Elizabeth Schmidt of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, son-in-law and their two children, Mariek Schmidt, Brian Scott, and Amity and Levi Scott all of St. Catharines, Ontario; and a brother, DeWet Schmidt of South Africa.

SERVICES: A family memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been set up with St. Vincent DePaul Community Assistance Program, 53 Lincoln St., Exeter, N.H. (Indicate "in memory of Pierre Schmidt" with donation.) www.brewitfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
