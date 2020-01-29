Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
Polly Kate Beaird

Polly Kate Beaird Obituary
HAMPTON FALLS - Polly Kate Beaird, of Hampton Falls, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Polly was born June 17, 1968 in Cortlandt, N.Y. the daughter of William and Fera Beaird.

Polly is survived by her husband Raymond Lawler and his family; her sister, Peggy Stanley of Elkton, Maryland and husband Samuel; as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and extended family. She is also survived by numerous close friends, former coworkers, several cousins and neighbors who will miss Polly's presence in their lives very much.

SERVICES: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the New Hampshire SPCA or to a charity of one's choosing. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Polly's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
